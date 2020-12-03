Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geoffrey Stanfield
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1938
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
Geoffrey Stanfield's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jessen Funeral Home in Whiteland, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Geoffrey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jessen Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jessen Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
1603 Shields Avenue, Seymour, Indiana 47274
Funeral services provided by:
Jessen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.