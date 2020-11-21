Menu
George Allen
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1933
DIED
November 19, 2020
George Allen's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Banister Funeral Home in Hiawassee, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Banister Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Banister-Cooper Funeral Home
678 N. Main Street, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Nov
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Union Hill United Methodist Church
Hwy. 288, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Funeral services provided by:
Banister Funeral Home
