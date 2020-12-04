Menu
George Anthou
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1931
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
George Anthou's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. in Canonsburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. website.

Published by Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
