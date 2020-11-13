George Berry's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by David Lee Funeral Home in Wayzata, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David Lee Funeral Home website.
Published by David Lee Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
