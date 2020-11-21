George Buffington's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Senecaville in Senecaville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Senecaville website.
Published by Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Senecaville on Nov. 21, 2020.
