George Cabazos
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1948
DIED
November 23, 2020
George Cabazos's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Denver, CO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80246
Dec
2
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80246
Dec
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery
12801 W. 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty
