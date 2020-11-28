George Clark's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.
Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
