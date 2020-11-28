Menu
George Clark
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1959
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
George Clark's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
George was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 6970 and we pray that Brother George's soul rest in peace.
John Grove Cummings Jr
November 25, 2020
Jo, I am so sorry for your loss. Take care of yourself.
Jackie Best
November 25, 2020
RIP George
Silver Creek Soccer Team
November 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Clark family we are saddened to hear of George´s passing . Our family loved George and will remember him as a part of our family. Rest In Peace
Minerva Guevara
November 24, 2020