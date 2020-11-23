Menu
George Collier
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1932
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Concordia Lutheran Ministries
Navy
University Of Pittsburgh
Westinghouse
Wounded Warrior Project
George Collier's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville in Monroeville, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
