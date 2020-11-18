Menu
George Cooks
1951 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1951
DIED
November 15, 2020
George Cooks's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Allen Funeral Home Chapel
North Prairie Street, Union Springs, Alabama 36089
Nov
22
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Mason Cemetery-Union Springs
541 Mason Drive, Union Springs, Alabama 36089
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
