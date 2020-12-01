Menu
George DeMaio
1947 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1947
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
George DeMaio's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Biondi Funeral Home in Nutley, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Biondi Funeral Home website.

Published by Biondi Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum
340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, New Jersey 07031
Funeral services provided by:
Biondi Funeral Home
