Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Dempsey
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1934
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
United States Air Force
George Dempsey's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Powell Funeral Directors in Hinsdale, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Powell Funeral Directors website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Powell Funeral Directors on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Powell Funeral Directors
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I am sending my sincercest and deepest sympathies to all of the Dempseys. Your mom and dad were truly wonderful people! I can still hear your dad's voice . He was a genuine person and so happy to see you when you came in! Always there with the kindest things to say!
Margarita (Sinclair) Levasseur
Friend
November 29, 2020
Like so many other people, I really loved George. George taught me a multitude of essential life lessons...through the poetry of his words, through his masterful storytelling, through his epic chronicling, and through his sincere concern for those around him. I will never forget the twinkle in his eye, his captivating chuckle, or the light within him.
Kim Gareiss
Friend
November 28, 2020
George and Mary were the dynamic duo whose devotion to their children, church and country enriched the lives of all the lucky people who were welcomed into their lives.
Margaret Sinclair
November 28, 2020