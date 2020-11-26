Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Dudek
1954 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1954
DIED
November 22, 2020
George Dudek's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home in Lower Burrell, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to All of George’s family. I was a friend of the Dudek family back in 1968-1972
Susan (Young) Garriga
Friend
November 25, 2020