George Embry's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory in Fairfield, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Published by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.