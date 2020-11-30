Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Embry
1939 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1939
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
United Church Of Christ
George Embry's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory in Fairfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014
Nov
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral services provided by:
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I had the privilege of working with George at Champion Papers in Hamilton Ohio almost 40 years ago. George was a good man, a friend, a fun person to know ! I'll never forget him wearing an Army jacket at work, even though he served in the Navy. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. My sincerest condolences to everyone. Randy Patrick. Hamilton Ohio.
Clyde Randall Patrick
Coworker
November 28, 2020
I have none George for 50 years through working with him at Champion. I finer man you could not find. He will be missed. My sympathies for Georges family.
Patrick A. Reece
Friend
November 28, 2020