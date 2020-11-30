Menu
George Enich
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1947
DIED
November 25, 2020
George Enich's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet, IL .

Published by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
300 Stryker Avenue, Joliet, Illinois
Dec
3
Service
10:00a.m.
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
300 Stryker Avenue, Joliet, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
