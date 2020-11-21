Menu
George Folk
1926 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1926
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Harcum Junior College
Liberty High School
Navy
Vietnam Veterans Of America
George Folk's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA .

Published by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
What a wonderful and long life George lived. I knew him through the Hoffner family and always enjoyed his and Dolly's conversations. My thoughts and prayers go out to his many friends and family members. He was proud of his service to our country and I am proud to say I knew this great man.
Nancy Bachman
Friend
November 20, 2020
Thank You For Your Service
You were a great neighbor when you lived in Bethlehem
We always kept in touch at Christmas time with cards and messages
You will truley be missed
Gale Rinker and Robert Kostka
Friend
November 19, 2020
George was a gentleman to the nth degree. He always had time to talk with you. He would weigh all ideas and gracefully promote the best senerio. He was a dedicated parsioner to his church and served it with dignity. I will miss seeing and talking with him.

Lois Zigmund,
Light of Christ Lutheran Church
Lois Zigmund
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
George was a very loving and gracious person. His passing has left a hugh sadness. Rest in peace dad. You more than earned it.
Jerome Auerbach
Family
November 19, 2020
I HAVE KNOWN GEORGE SINCE MID 1980'S. HE IS THE MOST HONORABLE PERSON I HAVE EVER KNOWN. ALWAYS WILLING TO HELP ANOTHER PERSON REGARDLESS OF NEED. ALSO, HE HAD A SENSE OF HUMOR EVEN IN BAD TIMES. I WILL MISS TALKING WITH GEORGE. I COULD ALWAYS LEARN SOMETHING ABOUT LIFE FROM HIM. HIS SENSE OF HUMOR AND HIS HONESTY WILL BE FOREVER MISSED BUT ALWAYS REMEMBERED. GEORGE , JOB AND A LIFE WELL DONE! THANKS FOR BEING YOU. PHIL GINDER AND FAMILY
PHIL GINDER
Friend
November 19, 2020
USN Veteran
November 19, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
November 19, 2020
God bless to one of the sweetest and humble man I've ever had the honor to call my friend. He was a hero in two Wars and we were all blessed to hear his stories of his time in the service.
As they say in the Navy Fair Winds and following Seas.
Rest in peace my friend.
I will miss you.
Stephen Savage
Friend
November 18, 2020
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
November 18, 2020