George Arthur Ford, 102, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 8, 2020.



George was born in Ogden on November 3, 1917, the son of James Albert Ford and Ida May Burton. He was the fourth of six children; his siblings are Lawrence, Leonard, Marzetta Dehning, Albert, and Arvona (Bonnie) Davis. He graduated from Ogden High School.



He was married to his eternal sweetheart Lorraine Barnes in the Salt Lake Temple by President David O. McKay on May 15, 1940. Lorraine died on Oct. 16, 1998, after more than 58 years of marriage.



He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II as a radio operator in B-17 Bomber. He flew 25 bombing missions over Germany during the war, and several food drop missions over Holland. In 1985, the country of Holland awarded him with the Medal of Liberation. He was also awarded a Medal of Honor from France and Air Medals and Major Battle Stars from the United States. He worked for the Railway Express Agency and retired from Hill Air Force Base.



He has served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They included bishop and Ogden LDS Temple as an ordinance worker as well as many others. He was a great example to many and was revered and loved by all those who knew him and he has left a great legacy for his family.



He enjoyed fishing, reading, writing life stories and helping his family and friends with needed projects. He is a lifetime member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers and a member of the Northern Utah Golden Spikers Good Sam Club.



He survived by his children Pamela Erickson (Kent deceased), and Gregory (Sharon) Ford. His grandchildren include Tracie, Mike, Nate, Matt, Nick, Shannon, Kellie and Andrew. He also currently has 20 great-grandchildren of which two are deceased.



Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Friends may visit with family on Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery. Please bring your own mask for the services.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.