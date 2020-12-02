Menu
George Frederick
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1931
DIED
November 30, 2020
George Frederick's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auxter Funeral Home in Bellevue, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Auxter Funeral Home website.

Published by Auxter Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Auxter Funeral Home
1105 Castalia Street, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Auxter Funeral Home
1105 Castalia Street, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
Auxter Funeral Home
