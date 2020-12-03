Menu
George Gale
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1925
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Army Air Corps
Brigham Young University
Idaho Falls Temple
George Gale's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Mortuary in St. George, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Mortuary website.

Published by Hughes Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South, St. George, Utah 84790
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South, St. George, Utah 84790
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Mortuary
