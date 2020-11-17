Menu
George Giolekas
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1932
DIED
November 14, 2020
George Giolekas's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services in Brecksville, OH .

Published by Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, Ohio 44141
Funeral services provided by:
Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services
