George Gundrum
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1925
DIED
November 10, 2020
George Gundrum's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory in Burlington, IA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
700 Division St., Burlington, Iowa 52601
Dec
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
700 Division St., Burlington, Iowa 52601
Funeral services provided by:
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
