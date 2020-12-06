Menu
George Hawk
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1947
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Army
George Hawk's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boyd Born Funeral Home website.

Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street, Marion, OH 43302-3906
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street, Marion, OH 43302-3906
Boyd Born Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
We are so sorry for your loss...I was glad I got to meet him and see you Sue when I was up in Ohio ...we are praying for you and your family...love you my my friend...God loves you
Esther Hulsey
Friend
December 5, 2020
We are so very sad to hear of George's passing. We have so many memories of poker, laughing, and knowing what a caring man he was. He was patient and determined and we learned so many things from him... Hugs to all the family and big hugs to SUE. XOXOXO
Steph Uhde and David Need
Family
December 4, 2020
