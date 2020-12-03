Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Herrera
1959 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1959
DIED
November 23, 2020
George Herrera's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
4:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Dec
10
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Livestreaming Service
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.