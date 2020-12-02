Menu
George Hoogenhuis
1929 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1929
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
George Hoogenhuis's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website.

Published by Vander Plaat Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Our belovend cousin George, so symphatic, friendly, full of jokes, he mthe will be missed so much by us . May the Lord give his consolation and nearness to Clara, children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Love Renske & Bertus.
Renske Hogenhuis & Bertus Buren.
Family
November 30, 2020