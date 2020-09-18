Our beloved Husband, Dad, and Grandpa left us on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 due to complications of lung cancer.



George was born April 20, 1946 in Union Grove, Alabama to John C. and Sally Stiles Hornbuckle. He had 11 brothers and sisters.



In 1963, George joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in many areas of the world. He met his first wife, Peggy Pearce in Florida where they had three daughters, Nancy, Robin and Susan. George and Peggy later divorced.



During his last station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, George met Kay VanDrimmelen Higgs and they were married on February 18, 1983. From that day forward, a life-long romance and bond existed between the two which was magical.



George and Kay combined families and lived in Hooper, Utah, where family trips to the Sand Dunes, fishing and traveling in their motorhome created memories that the siblings still reminisce about today. During their marriage, George and Kay purchased property in Garden City, Utah and loved the property so much, that upon retirement, they became "Bear Lakers". George loved to take his boat out on Bear Lake and make regular trips to Flaming Gorge to fish. As a family, each one of us has special memories of time in the boat, fishing, tubing and swimming.



George is survived by his wife, Kay Hornbuckle, brother, J.C. (Libby) Hornbuckle, sisters, Mary, Sue (Bobby) Baylee, daughters, Nancy (David) Lindquist, Robin (Darrell) Shepherd, Susan (Shiloh Shannon) Hornbuckle, Lori (Jeff) Lewis, son, Shaun (Lynda) Higgs, 19 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Hooper Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



A special thanks to the staff at Utah Cancer Specialists. Your diligence and empathy helped make a tough diagnosis and treatment much easier for Dad.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.