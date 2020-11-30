Menu
George Hougland
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1928
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
George Hougland's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home in Scottsburg, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home website.

Published by Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Scottsburg Cemetery
S. Bond St, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Funeral services provided by:
Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home
