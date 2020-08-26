George Jacobo



Ogden–George Jacobo, 62, of Ogden passed away August 22, 2020. He was born August 22, 1958 in Ogden, Utah, a son of Inez and Angela Jacobo. George graduated from Ogden High School and attended Ogden Applied Technology, receiving his Welding Certification and was employed with Horsley Company where he traveled extensively abroad retired from Five Stars Airport Alliance.



George was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Orchard Park Ward.



George enjoyed fishing, golfing, loved to watch sports, football and basketball. He loved walking his dog Bosco. George was a strong silent man, but when he had something to say he would share it. George was humble, forgiving and persevered in all he would do. He loved his family.



Surviving are his five brothers, Hector Herrera, Waterford, CA; Reuben Jacobo, Salt Lake City; Henry Jacobo, David Jacobo, and Michael Jacobo, all of Ogden; four sisters, Virginia Montoya, Ogden; Gloria Esquibel, Layton; Louise Montoya, and Mercy Jacobo, Ogden ; 22 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Angela Jacobo; three older brothers, Raymond Herrera, Carlos Herrera and Steven Jacobo.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.