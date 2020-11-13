George Kimmer's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home in Webster, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home website.
Published by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
