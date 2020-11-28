George Lambert's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc. in Central Falls, RI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc. website.
Published by Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.