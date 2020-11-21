Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Lokey
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1943
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Boy Scouts Of America
Eagle Scout
Relay For Life
George Lokey's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Curtis Funeral Home in Thomson, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Curtis Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Curtis Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Savannah Valley
, Thomson, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Curtis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I had the honor of knowing Mr. Lokey due to being his pest control tech.
He was always a pleasure to talk with, he always made me feel at home. I am truly saddened to know that he has passed and I send my condolences to his family. Mr. Lokey will definitely be missed, but we will rejoice with him one day!
Scott Covington
Friend
November 20, 2020
George was a fine gentleman and friend. Kay, my thoughts are with you and your family. God bless you all.
Ron Harper
Friend
November 20, 2020