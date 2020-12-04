Menu
George LoPresti
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1938
DIED
November 21, 2020
George LoPresti's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

Published by Parks Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
To my dear brother and my oldest friend. I shall remember those early days with eternal love and affection.
Vin LoPresti
Brother
November 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John & Sue Maginn
Neighbor
November 23, 2020