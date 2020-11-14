Menu
George Mason
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1933
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
George Mason's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
