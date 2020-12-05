Menu
George McKee
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 13, 1939
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
U.S. Army
George McKee's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bratley Funeral Service - Hayward in Hayward, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Krueger Funeral Home
13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, Illinois 60406
Funeral services provided by:
Bratley Funeral Service - Hayward
