George Moore
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1933
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
George Moore's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries in Robinson, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries website.

Published by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel
6623 South Interstate 35, Waco, Texas 76706
Nov
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35, Waco, Texas 76706
Funeral services provided by:
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
