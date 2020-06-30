George Val Morgan was born September 14, 1940 the son of Newell B. and Jane Larene Green Morgan in Morgan, Utah. He passed away June 21, 2020 after a short battle with cancer in Tidewater, Oregon.



George graduated from Davis High School Class of 1959. He retired as an electrician for the school district.



He married Jean Fikstad on September 6, 1990. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2017.



He is survived by his children, Rebecca Wood, Brad Morgan, Bryce Morgan, Kenneth Pollett, Russell Pollett, Mark Pollett, Howard Pollett, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his wife Jean, and daughter, Connie Morgan.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

