George Nier
1944 - 2020
October 11, 1944
November 30, 2020
George Nier's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home, PA in Denton, MD .

Published by Moore Funeral Home, PA on Dec. 4, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Moore Funeral Home, PA
William Slotnik
December 4, 2020
I am much saddened by George's passing, and I offer deepest condolences to his family. He was a great friend, a fine attorney, and a wonderful colleague.

Bill Kazer
William Kazer
December 3, 2020