George Pace's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem in Orem, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem website.
Published by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem on Nov. 12, 2020.
