George Peay
1953 - 2020
February 13, 1953
November 12, 2020
George Peay's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington, NC .

Published by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
November 19, 2020