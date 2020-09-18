George Ralph Person left this life on September 2, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer-he is now at peace.



He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church



George affectionately known as "B" and later Bestow was born in Houston, Texas to Houston and Hattie (Eaton) Person on March 4, 1954. The family moved to Ogden when the children were very young. He was the youngest of 6 children, Sister Verda Harris of Ogden, Brothers Larry Person of Ogden, Houston II "Bubba" (deceased), Willard (deceased), Sister Patricia Person (deceased).



George attended Ogden City Schools and later became very successful as a jewelry salesman.



He leaves to mourn him son Davee Wyatt Person, daughter Beanna Green Person and his wife Carolynn, grandchildren and many relatives, friends and his much loved dog Sugar Louise.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 am Myers Mortuary 845 So. Washington Blvd. Interment Ogden City Cemetery.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.