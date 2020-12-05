Menu
George Pete
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1932
DIED
January 1, 2020
George Pete's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services in Salem, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services website.

Published by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Higgins - Reardon Funeral Homes
2726 Center Road, Poland, Ohio 44514
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Higgins - Reardon Funeral Homes
2726 Center Road, Poland, Ohio 44514
