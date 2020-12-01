Menu
George Peters
1959 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1959
DIED
November 29, 2020
George Peters's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home in Vandergrift, PA .

Published by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Dunmire - Kerr & Rowe
244 FRANKLIN AVE, VANDERGRIFT, Pennsylvania 15690
Funeral services provided by:
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
