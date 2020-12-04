Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Pinkney
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1934
DIED
November 25, 2020
George Pinkney's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Liberty Church
1150 College Road, Dover, Delaware
Dec
5
Service
12:00p.m.
Liberty Church
1150 W. College Rd., Dover, Delaware
Funeral services provided by:
Pippin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to the Pinkney Family for the loss of your loved one, George, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
December 3, 2020