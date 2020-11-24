Menu
George Piper
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1935
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
George Piper's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory in Fairfield, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014
Nov
25
Service
12:00p.m.
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014
Nov
25
Burial
Crown Hill Memorial Park
