Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Pruden
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1938
DIED
November 27, 2020
George Pruden's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC in Manahawkin, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC - Manahawkin
573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050
Nov
29
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC - Manahawkin
573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050
Funeral services provided by:
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.