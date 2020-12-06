Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Rhodes
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1946
DIED
December 4, 2020
George Rhodes's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia in Vandalia, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Crown Point Church
966 N. Carlyle Rd., Vandalia, Illinois 62471
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.