George Roberts
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1937
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Penn State
Phillies
George Roberts's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by C R Strunk Funeral Home in Quakertown, PA .

Published by C R Strunk Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
