George Rodgers
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1938
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Kansas State University
United States Navy
George Rodgers's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hite Funeral Home website.

Published by Hite Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Angola United Methodist Church
, Angola, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Hite Funeral Home
