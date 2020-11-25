Menu
George Rodgers
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1938
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Kansas State University
United States Navy
George Rodgers's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Marion National Cemetery
1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana 46952
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Angola United Methodist Church
, Angola, Indiana
Nov
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Angola United Methodist Church
220 West Maumee Street, Angola, Indiana 46703
