George Shrader
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1929
DIED
November 25, 2020
George Shrader's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home website.

Published by Fox Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St P.O. Box 305, Saxonburg, PA 16056
Dec
2
Service
7:30p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St P.O. Box 305, Saxonburg, PA 16056
