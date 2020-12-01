Menu
George Sobieck
1922 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1922
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
VFW
George Sobieck's passing at the age of 98 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of George in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service website.

Published by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery
, Royalton, Minnesota
Funeral services provided by:
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
