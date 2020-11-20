Menu
George Spellmon
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1936
DIED
November 6, 2020
George Spellmon's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Manchester Funeral Home in Manchester, CT .

Published by Manchester Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
November 20, 2020